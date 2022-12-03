Ricky Ponting’s Latest Health Update After Health Scare During AUS vs WI Test Match
Ricky Ponting returned to the commentary box on Saturday after being taken to the hospital with chest pains during Australia's first Test against the West Indies.
The 47-year-old Australian was taken ill at midday on Friday and did not return to commentate on the last two sessions of the match in Perth.
"I certainly terrified a lot of people yesterday and had a little terrifying moment for myself, to be honest," Ponting remarked as he resumed his duties on Saturday.
"I was sitting in the communications box about midway through the stint when I felt sharp pains in my chest. I tried to stretch it out and get rid of it, and I probably didn't give too much away on the air," he continued.
"But I had a number of those situations, got through the period, got up, tried to move to the rear of the commentary box, became a little light-hearted and dizzy, and grabbed the bench. I feel terrific this morning," he added, "I'm all shiny and fresh."
Also Read: IND vs BAN: This Player Set To Replace Injured Mohammad Shami