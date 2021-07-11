Reetinder Singh Names This Indian Player As The Best Batsman in The World

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi has praised Rohit Sharma's approach to Test cricket. He stated that Rohit Sharma's batting, along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, will be crucial in the upcoming series against England. He also claimed that when Rohit Sharma is in good form, he is the best batsman in the world.

"A lot depends on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara on how these three batsmen perform in the upcoming series. We all know that Rohit Sharma is the best batsman in the world in his elegance, "Reetinder Singh said.

Reetinder Singh pointed out that Sharma is a special player when he opens the innings because he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition.

"He was definitely struggling in Test cricket a few years ago, but he has now stamped his authority in Test cricket. He is a special player as an opener; when he plays, he has the ability to take the match away from the opposition in a matter of seconds, "he added.

Rohit Sharma played 39 Tests and scored 2679 runs with an average of 46.19