Received Abuses For Not Giving Weather Report: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik, while commentating on the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and England in Southampton, also played another role - as the Weatherman! During the WTC final, the weather conditions were always a hot topic.

Karthik, the 'Weatherman,' gave updates to fans on the weather in Southampton. Karthik would post a picture at 6.00 Am of the Ageas Bowl on Twitter to show what the conditions were like. However, after initially receiving praise for his efforts, Karthik revealed how those compliments quickly turned into abuses.

I'll state that “Weatherman" is a very double-edged sword. On the first day, there was a lot of praise. On the second day, they were overjoyed, and on the third day, they began abusing me. I need sleep; I can't get up at 6 Am every day to give a weather report,’’ lamented Karthik.

"On social media, they take it far too seriously, he stated. 'Wake up!' they started abusing me. 'What the hell are you doing?' in far more foul language which I can’t say, just for not waking up, which was difficult to live up to their expectations, I suppose.

"I was chastised for saying it was grey and raining and for not being able to get up early enough to deliver the news. And I'm not talking about a few abuses here; I'm talking about thousands of them. I wouldn't have let go of even one or two. Thousands of people said, "Wake up, wake the hell up," Karthik revealed.