Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment for the injuries in a car accident, at the Max Hospital in Dehradun on Sunday.

Pushkar Dhami met Rishabh Pant's mother and family members at the hospital and enquired about the medical treatment being given to the cricketer.

It is learnt that during the discussion with the chief minister, Pant told him that a pothole or other black object on the road was what caused the accident. The initial reports suggested that car crash took place because Pant fell asleep at the wheel.

आज मैक्स अस्पताल, देहरादून पहुंचकर भारतीय क्रिकेटर @RishabhPant17 जी का कुशलक्षेम जाना। इस दौरान मैंने ऋषभ जी की माताजी व बहन से मुलाकात करने के साथ ही चिकित्सकों से उनके स्वास्थ्य सुधार संबंधित विभिन्न बिंदुओं की जानकारी भी ली। pic.twitter.com/rpbzD92eMD — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 1, 2023

The 25-year-old cricketer received injuries after a car crash on December 30, 2022 while he was en route from Delhi to Roorkee to pay a surprise visit to his mother.

In its statement on Friday, the BCCI said ‘Pant has two cuts on his forehead, ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable.

