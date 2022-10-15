Reason Behind #ArrestKohli Trending On Twitter

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the top Indian players. It is a known fact that they have a large fan base, and there are occasions when supporters of these cricketers argue on and off social media about who is better. But do you hear any incidents of a fan killing another over arguments?

In an incident in Tamil Nadu, two supporters of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got into a fight, resulting in bloodshed.

On a Tuesday night in Mallur, two friends called P Vignesh and Dharmaraj were drinking near SIDCO Industrial Estate and discussing cricket. The conversation became heated, and Dharmaraj, a Kohli and RCB supporter, got angry and attacked Vignesh, a Rohit fan, with a bottle and cricket bat, killing Vignesh. Dharmaraj then left the place.

According to the police," Vignesh insulted Dharmaraj throughout the heated debate, even body shaming him for having a speech impairment and comparing his performance to Kohli and RCB's. Dharmaraj became enraged and attacked Vignesh with a bottle and hit him on the head with a cricket bat. Dharmaraj quickly left the scene," stated the cops.

On the other hand, a few sections of people are trolling Virat Kohli and trending #arrestKohli on Twitter.

Here are the reactions:

What is wrong with this #generation, people are murdering their own friends for a f Celebrity and a cricket club!! WTF!!!!

WHOEVER IS TWEETING #ArrestKohli are freaking dumb.

What's the role of #ViratKohli here? — Krish (@Krish71615012) October 15, 2022

#ArrestKohli for people are just jealous of him

A cricketer obviously cares for his fans , but he is not responsible for the action of his fan

..What happened was wrong , both of the people were drunk and not completely in control of their actions

but why arrest kohli🙄🤔 — TheCreeds (@aventador379) October 15, 2022

What is this #ArrestKohli? kuch bhi, spreading memes on this is no lesser non sense act than who actually did this crime. — Sumit Das (@SumitDasConnect) October 15, 2022