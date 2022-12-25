Real Madrid Eyeing French footballer Kylian Mbappe?

In the FIFA World Cup final match, Kylian Mybappe scored a hat-trick against Argentina but failed to assist his team win the trophy. Real Madrid again shows interest to buy the FIFA World Cup hero Kylian Mybappe.

Following their unsuccessful pursuit of striker Kylian Mbappe last year, Real Madrid is allegedly interested in signing him again. According to reports, Los Blancos had several proposals rejected before Mbappe ultimately agreed to a lucrative contract extension with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

After having three proposals rejected in the summer, Real Madrid is willing to pay a whopping €1 billion (£877 million) to recruit Kylian Mbappe on a four-year deal, according to Gazzetta. According to the estimate, a large portion of this money would be in salary (£552 million), with the remainder coming from transfer fees and other signing-on and commission payments (£132 million).

With Mbappe's contract expiring in 2024 and the final year being fully voluntary, the Frenchman might join Real Madrid next summer. In the current season, he has already scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 20 outings across all competitions for PSG.

