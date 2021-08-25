Real Madrid Bid Price to Get PSG's Kylian Mbappe Will Shock You!

According to the media reports from French and Spanish channels, Real Madrid has made a whopping 160 million euro (Rs 139.2 crore) approach for Paris Saint-France Germain's striker Kylian Mbappe. Neither club made an immediate statement. PSG's position remained unaffected, according to France's L'Equipe. Also, the Ligue 1 club wants to keep Mbappe at least until the conclusion of his contract in June next year.

It is no news that Real Madrid has had their eyes on Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year old player became a desirable choice for the clubs after he scored a total of 42 goals for PSG last season. Also, he shared that he would like to move to Spain.

“Confirmed. Real Madrid has made a formal bid for €160m to sign Kylian Mbappé immediately. NO green light from Paris Saint-Germain yet. Kylian Mbappé has turned down more than three different proposals from PSG to extend the contract. He’s waiting too,” wrote Fabrizio Romano on Twitter. The official confirmation will be taking some time.

PSG would be able to get back some of the expenses of Lionel Messi's salary package if Mbappe was sold. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced recently that the Argentina striker will be joining them and has signed a two-year contract.

In his new journey with the PSG team, Messi is the highest player. Based on the tweet posted by Football For All, Messi Will paid a salary of around Rs 305 crores (after taxes), the former Barcelona captain would be among PSG's best earners. This only means that PSG has spent a lot on him and would like an opportunity where they can make some of the expenses, back.