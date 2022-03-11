RCB Unbox Event Time, Location and Tickets Price

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been quite active on social media in recent days. The Bengaluru-based franchise is conducting an unbox event.

RCB is the last franchise yet to announce their captain. The unbox event is probably to announce their captain and unveil their jersey. Based on sources, Virat Kohli will announce the captain's name.

Since 2008, there have been several changes to the RCB jersey. For IPL 2022, the RCB players will be seen in new colors.

According to sources, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik are in the captaincy race.

Here are the other details regarding the event:

When will the event happen?

The RCB unbox event will take place on March 12 from 12:00 PM IST onwards

Where will the event take place?

The event will take place at Museum Road, Church Street in Bengaluru

Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants Jersey Leaked Ahead of IPL 2022

How to watch the RCB unbox event?

The RCB unbox event will most likely be live-streamed, while no official announcement has been made.