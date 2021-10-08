RCB Skipper Virat Owns These Expensive Things

Team India captain Virat Kohli is the highest-earning Indian sportsperson, and he was also the only Indian to be featured on Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Athletes 2020, with a massive earning of Rs 196 crore.

Kohli enjoys a lavish lifestyle and loves to spend his money on expensive items. Here are the expensive things Virat Kohli is using.

Watches:

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold is one of Virat's most expensive watches. The case of this ultra-expensive watch is set with 56 brilliant-cut diamonds, and 11 baguette-cut sapphires serve as hour markers on the dial. The watch is valued at Rs 69 lakh.

Bentley Flying Spur

According to a report, Virat Kohli is the proud owner of a Bentley Flying Spur. It is valued at around Rs 3.97 crore. It has unique Matrix headlamps, a 6.0-litre engine, and a W12 engine.

Home in Mumbai

According to reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma live in a Rs 34 crore home in Mumbai's Worli. The appartmnet has 4 bedrooms and is spread over an area of 7,171sqft.

Bungalow in Delhi

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian team, owns a luxurious bungalow in Gurugram, Haryana. According to the report, the price of this bungalow is Rs. 80 crore.

Bentely Continental GT

Virat Kohli owns a Bentley Continental GT, which he purchased in 2018. This car costs between Rs 4 crore and Rs 4.6 crore.