RCB Fans Thrilled Over ABD's Comeback to IPL

The legendary South African batsman and former RCB player Ab de Villiers have stated that he would be a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team next season, but not as a player.

Virat Kohli, de Villiers' close friend and former RCB captain, hinted in a recent video that de Villiers may join the team next year and said, "Did I spill the beans?"

The former South Africa captain has declared that he would "love to return to my second home" next year to soak up all the affection from a crowded Chinnaswamy Stadium.

I'm relieved to hear Virat confirmed it. To be honest, we haven't made a decision yet. I will undoubtedly attend the IPL next year. I'm not sure in what capacity, but I miss going back, "De Villiers told VUSport.

"I heard a little bird chirping that there could be some sports in Bangalore. So I'd want to return to my second home and see the Chinnaswamy Stadium at full capacity once more. "I'd love to return, and I'm looking forward to it, " he added

On the other hand, fans were thrilled and expected that Ab de Villiers will be in a coaching role.

AB de Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 and has since been playing in T20 competitions. In his IPL career, de Villiers earned 5162 runs at an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 151.69 while playing for Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils) and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the IPL, he hit 3 hundred.