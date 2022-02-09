RCB is Family, Reminisces Ab de Villiers Ahead of IPL 2022

Ab de Villiers withdrew from all forms of cricket after the IPL 2021, he has spoken about his great days in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team. During an interview with the RCB podcast, Ab de Villiers stated that his time with the RCB has changed his life.

"RCB is like family to me. I mean, the last 10–11 years have been life-changing for me. There are ups and downs in every family. There are gorgeous, spectacular rides, and a little bit of everything.

"There are excellent connections and then there are bad ones, and it's all part of the fun." I have no regrets when I look back. "I look back on my time at RCB as the most incredible years of my life," de Villiers explained.

"For the past 15 years, I have had the opportunity of witnessing IPL cricket, the Indian crowd, and the Indian manner of doing things. Growing up in India would have been an intriguing experience. Who knows, maybe I might never have played for India. It is difficult to make the Indian team; you must be an exceptional player, " added Ab de Villiers.