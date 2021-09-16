Ravindra Jadeja Wants To Lead CSK After MS Dhoni, Deletes Tweet

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season is just days away, and all eight teams are hard at work and making their plans and tactics.

Chennai Super Kings, the three-time winners, is undoubtedly one of the teams to keep an eye on in the UAE leg. They were second in the team rankings at the time of suspension, with five victories in seven games.

Recently, on Twitter, a Chennai Super Kings fan page posed a question. "Who do you think should lead the CSK squad after MS Dhoni?"

When Jadeja saw the message, he responded with an answer '8.' For the uninitiated, Jadeja's jersey number is 8. However, Jadeja removed the tweet later. Fans, on the other hand, were quick enough to snap a screenshot.

Despite the fact that the all-rounder deleted the tweet, he might be in a position to succeed Dhoni. Jadeja has been playing international cricket since 2009 and has a wealth of expertise to his name. Furthermore, he is capable of serving in all areas. While his precise left-arm spin bowling stifles scoring, his big-hitting has benefited CSK on several occasions. Not to mention Jadeja's ability to do magic on the field.

To top it all off, Jadeja was on fire earlier this season. He scored 131 runs in seven matches, with a strike rate of more than 160. He also got six wickets at an incredible economy rate of 6.7.

Also Read: Hanuma Vihari Severs Ties With AP, to Play for Hyderabad Team