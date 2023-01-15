Ravindra Jadeja To Play Ranji Trophy Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja will play in the forthcoming Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in order to build match fitness ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Jadeja was selected for India's 17-man team for the first two Tests against Australia (January 13). However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that his availability is subject to fitness.

It is known that Jadeja injured his knee during an adventure sports training session at the 2022 Asia Cup. He missed the T20 World Cup, and his return was delayed owing to his recovery difficulties. He is, however, nearing the end of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and is allegedly bowling and batting again.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja will play in Saurashtra's last round of the Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu on January 24 in Chennai.

The BCCI, on the other hand, is hoping for favourable news on Jadeja's fitness since they don't want to be without a match-winning player against the great Australian squad. The Indian squad is in contention to reach the World Test Championship final, and the following Test series against Australia will be their greatest challenge.

