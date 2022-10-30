Ravindra Jadeja Out of CSK Before IPL 2023?

IPL 2023 preparations have already started. There has been a lot of excitement among fans about mini-auctions and player trading. This year's mini-auction is to buy players for next year and it also involves swapping players between the two teams.

BCCI has announced that the player auction for the IPL 2023 series will be held on December 16. For this, all the teams have to submit the list of retained players by November 15. After this, the teams will announce their final squad.

Despite the fact that the Chennai Super Kings franchise had been cleared numerous times, there were rumors that Ravindra Jadeja would leave the team. In the last season, Jadeja stepped down as captain after a few matches. He did not play a single match after that. It was said that Jadeja had a grudge against the team management.

Earlier, there were reports that CSK management tried to pacify him but he wanted to move to another team. Following this, it was decided to trade Jadeja. It seems that talks have taken place to transfer him to the Delhi Capitals. It is reported that Shardul Thakur will be brought back into the team as his replacement. It is known that Delhi Capitals had announced the release of Shardul Thakur. So, trading will happen between these two teams.

As per the latest reports, Jadeja will continue at CSK. As things stand, the franchise has no intention of releasing him. Even if the player puts in a request, it is going to be hard as there is an agreement in place. The only way is to part ways mutually, which is far-fetched now.