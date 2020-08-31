Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni share a cool bond with each other both on and off the field. The CSK all rounder Jadeja took to his social media and wrote few lines. He took those lines from Bruno Mars' super hit number, 'Just The Way You Are' to express his love and admiration towards the captain cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He shared a photo and captioned it as, "And when you smile. The whole world stops and stares for a while. 'Cause, you're amazing. Just the way you are." Here is the post.

Ravindra Jadeja who is a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is currently undergoing his mandatory coronavirus quarantine protocol ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL). The 31-year-old recently took to social media to share a video of his workout routine. Here is the video.

The CSK squad arrived in the UAE on August 21 for Indian Premier League 2020. The 13th edition of the IPL was moved out of India due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country. On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a press release revealing that two players among a total of 13 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. IPL 2020 starts on September 19 and the final is scheduled to take place on November 10.