Ravichandran Ashwin's Witty Retort To Sanjay Manjrekar Comments

Sanjay Manjrekar, the former Indian cricketer and commentator, said he had few issues with people referring to Ashwin as an all-time great because of his record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). Ashwin does not have a five-wicket haul in SENA countries, according to the former Indian cricketer.

He further stated that Ashwin gets wickets in spinner-friendly sub-continent conditions, where Ravindra Jadeja equals him, and that Axar Patel recently grabbed more wickets than him in the home series against England.

Sanjay Manjrekar's criticism of the off-spinner elicited a witty response from Ashwin. To respond to Manjrekar's tweet, Ashwin used a meme from the Tamil film Anniyan. The meme's translation is "Don't say that Chari (movie character) my heart aches." The dialogue is delivered in a mocking tone, as Ashwin's followers pointed out.

Manjrekar had previously been involved in a scandal after criticizing an Indian player. During the 2019 World Cup, Manjrekar referred to Ravindra Jadeja as a "bits and pieces cricketer."