Ravichandran Ashwin Voices Out Against Sexual Harassment In Chennai School

Ravichandran Ashwin, Delhi Capitals and India's offspinner expressed his disappointment on Twitter after a teacher from the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB), where he studied, was arrested on sexual assault charges. He said he was "heartbroken" to learn of sexual abuse and improper behavior by teachers and employees in Chennai schools.

Ashwin tweeted that "Been a couple of disturbing nights, not only as an old student of PSBB but also as a father of 2 young girls. Rajagopalan is one name that’s come out today, but to stop such incidences all around us in the future, we need to act and need a complete overhaul of the system. "

May 25, 2021

The sexual harassment allegations surfaced on social media, prompting DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Dhayanidhi Maran to tweet that strict action is taken. The teacher was suspended from school and then arrested by the police