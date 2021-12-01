Ravi Shastri Spills The Beans On The New Indian Captain In Inside Edge Season 3

Former coach and Indian cricket player Ravi Shastri share his views on the newest Indian captain on board. Talking about the young captain, Ravi says that the appointment of an aggressive and self-confident young player is a good appointment as his energy with the teammates will help him take the team along!

Seems like Ravi Shastri is all padded up for the new innings of Aamchi Mumbai’s one and only Vayu Raghavan as he is gunning for the Indian captain after his successful innings with Mumbai Mavericks in the show!

Created by Karan Anshuman, Season 3 of the hit show stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

The stakes are higher in Season 3, as ‘the game behind the game’ becomes more intriguing and a personal vendetta takes the centre stage. Prime members can stream all ten episodes of Inside Edge Season 3 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide

Show credits of Inside Edge Season 3:

Created by - Karan Anshuman

Directed by - Kanishk Varma

Executive Producers - Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia & Farhan Akhtar