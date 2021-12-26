Ravi Shastri Predicts the Next Indian Team Captain, Check Who

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has praised Indian players, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, saying that both have strong leadership characteristics and might be Team India's next potential skipper.

Rahul Dravid took over as head coach of the Indian cricket team after Shastri's time as head coach ended earlier this year. Ravi Shastri stated that he believes Dravid will perform his job honestly and understands what is required of him as head coach. He also praised Iyer and KL Rahul, saying he expects them to help Dravid in the future.

"Rahul Dravid understands his role. Have fun. That's all I have to say to him. KL Rahul is present, while Shreyas Iyer has promising future leadership abilities, particularly in white-ball cricket, "said Ravi Shastri.

Also Read: IND vs SA ODI 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ruturaj Gaikwad in Probable Players List

The former Indian all-rounder has worked closely with numerous Indian players during his term as head coach, and thus his predictions for India's future leaders are intriguing.

It is worth noting that after Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury, KL Rahul was selected as stand-in vice-captain for the three-match Test series against South Africa.