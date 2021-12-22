Ravi Shastri Comeback to Commentary on Cards

After spending the last few years as the Indian Head Coach, Ravi Shastri may return as a commentator for the forthcoming India against South Africa series.

After the completion of the T20 World Cup, in which the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the knockout rounds, the 59-year-old stood aside from his coaching duties. Shastri said that he wanted a break from coaching and that it was time for him to analyze the performances of others after his coaching career ended.

Based on sources, Shastri may return as a commentator for the India vs South Africa series, which starts on December 26.

Before becoming Team India's coach, Ravi Shastri created a name for himself as a commentator. Ravi Shastri was the commentator during Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in one over at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Apart from that, Ravi Shastri was a commentator when India won the ODI World Cup in 2011. His commentary is well-liked all throughout the world. If the sources are true, he will be observed in the same manner as before.