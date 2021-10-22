Rashid Khan's Favourite Indian Bowler

Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan sensation, chose six spinners he has enjoyed watching bowl in the T20 format, and two Indian spinners are in his list.

Rashid Khan's six spinners included Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi from India, as well as Pakistan's Shadab Khan, Ish Sodhi, Adam Zampa, and Imran Tahir.

Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the world and he will be crucial for Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup.

One of them is Yuzvendra Chahal. Rashid Khan said "He has been one of the most consistent performers for both India and RCB. He has been one of the most consistent performers for both India and RCB."

"Ravi Bishnoi is a young man I enjoy watching." He's come a long way since the 2020 IPL last year. During the IPL, we had a discussion about bowling line, length, and other issues. We met again this year at the IPL, and he told me right away, "I have worked on those things you told me, and it is really helping, Rashid Khan added.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal was dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad due to poor form, and Rahul Chahar was preferred ahead of him. Chahal, on the other hand, made a strong comeback for RCB in the UAE phase and was extremely lethal with the ball.