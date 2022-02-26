Rashid Khan Returning to Pakistan to Play PSL 7 Finals?

Lahore Qalandars qualified for the final of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven after defeating Islamabad United by six runs in Eliminator 2.

The Qalandars are missing their frontline spinner, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who is in Bangladesh on international duty. According to reports, the 23-year-old will play for his team in the HBL PSL 7 final against Lahore Qalandars tomorrow.

However, Rashid Khan gave an answer to these reports and clarified that he will not play in the final matches. "It would’ve been great to be part of

It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final.

I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority.I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH ❤️ 🤲🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 26, 2022

Rashid Khan quit the Qalandars side after nine matches in which he got 13 wickets. Fawad Khan of Australia was picked as his substitute for the remaining games, but he only played in the last league game against Peshawar Zalmi.