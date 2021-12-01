Rashid Khan Pens Emotional Note to SRH Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad has let go of the majority of their international talents ahead of the 2022 IPL Auction. Hyderabad's sole overseas player is Kane Williamson. SRH has kept uncapped players Abdul Samad and Umran Malik in addition to Williamson.

After the IPL 2022 retention, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Afghanistan player Rashid Khan dropped an emotional note on his Instagram handle.

In an Instagram collage of four pictures, Rashid Khan praised Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team's fans for their support.

Rashid Khan wrote that "It has been a wonderful journey with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thank you for your support, love and for believing in me. To the #OrangeArmy, you've been my pillar of strength and I shall forever be grateful for such wonderful fans"

Based on sources, Rashid Khan has parted ways with the Sunrisers Hyderabad team and may join either the Lucknow or Ahmedabad team.