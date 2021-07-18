Rashid Khan Drops Emojis on Kohli's Net Session Pic

Virat Kohli took to social media to give fans a sneak peak into his training session at the Durham County Cricket Club, as team India prepares for their upcoming five-match Test series against England. The India-England Test series will begin on August 4th and the first match will take place at Trent Bridge.

The Indian players are currently in training and will play a friendly warm-up match against the County Select XI on July 20. Kohli posted two photographs on Instagram and captioned them, "When you absolutely love what you do, everything just flows."

Fans reacted positively to the post, with many sending heartfelt messages to the Indian cricket captain.

In the comments section, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan praised Kohli with emojis, to which Kohli replied, "bhaijaan."

Recently, Rishabh Pant tested positive for coronavirus. The wicketkeeper-batsman will not play in the practice match as he has not traveled to Durham.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: India Bets On Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat For Medals