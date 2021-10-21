Rashid Khan Clarifies on Not Marrying till Afghanistan Wins World Cup!

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's spinner, has played a significant role in the country's rise as a cricketing nation. The leg-spinner, on the other hand, denied reports that he had said he would marry after Afghanistan won the World Cup.

Rashid refused the statement, "I will marry when Afghanistan wins the World Cup."

Rashid went on to say that he was surprised to read the statement and that what he actually said was that his primary focus would be on the upcoming World Cups.

"I was actually shocked when I heard this because, to be honest, I never said I would marry if I won the World Cup," Rashid explained.

"I just said that I have more cricket and three World Cups coming up in the next few years (the Twenty20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022, as well as the 50-over World Cup in 2023), so my focus will be on cricket rather than getting married," Rashid added.

Currently, Rashid Khan is busy with the T20 World Cup, and the Afghanistan team will play their first match on October 25.