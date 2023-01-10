Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Smashes Double Century Against Assam

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw hit his second First Class double-century in the Ranji Trophy encounter against Assam in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Shaw smashed his century off 107 deliveries before the lunch break, destroying the bowlers with a barrage of boundaries. Shaw's undefeated 240 off 283 balls included 33 fours and a six. Mumbai reached 397 for two at the conclusion of Day 1 thanks to Shaw and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Shaw has had a slow start to the competition, scoring only 160 runs in his previous seven innings for Mumbai. In 41 First Class matches, the 23-year-old has scored over 3300 runs, including 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Prithvi Shaw's maiden Ranji Trophy century and first ton across forms since his record-breaking 134 against the same opponents in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October 2022.

