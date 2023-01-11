Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Become 2nd Highest Individual Scorer, Breaks Multiple Records

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has become the second-highest individual scorer in Ranji Trophy. Prithiv Smashed 379 off 383 against Assam on Day 2. Even though he missed the 400-run milestone by 21 runs, he left his name in history.

Shaw became the eighth Mumbai batter and the fifteenth opener in Ranji Trophy history to get a first-class triple century. In addition, he became the third opener and ninth overall to reach 350 runs. Shaw batted brilliantly, hitting 49 fours and four sixes before Riyan Parag snagged him in a leg-before-wicket trap (LBW).

During his historical innings, Shaw broke multiple records.

1. He first broke Sunil Gavaskar's 340-run total for Mumbai, then passed Cheteshwar Pujara and VVS Laxman.

2. During the 2012-13 Ranji Trophy season, Pujara scored 352 runs for Saurashtra against Karnataka. On Wednesday, the Mumbai batter topped Laxman's 1999-00 season tally of 353 for Hyderabad against Karnataka.

3. Shaw then surpassed the 32-year-old record of 379 runs against Assam, breaking Sanjay Manjrekar's 377, which was the best total by a Mumbai hitter.

