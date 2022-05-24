Ranji Trophy Knockouts: Arjun Tendulkar Dropped from Mumbai Squad

After IPL 2022 disappointment, Arjun Tendulkar has been left out of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for the knockout round against Uttarakhand in Bengaluru.

Arjun Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane were picked for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in February of this year. The left-handed allrounder has played for Mumbai in the T20s but is yet to make his first-class debut. On the other hand, Rahane is recovering from the shoulder injury

Arjun Tendulkar was selected by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL mega auction for Rs 30 lakh but did not play a single match after MI were eliminated from title contention after losing eight straight matches. The team's decision not to grant him an IPL debut sparked outrage on social media, with supporters mocking Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma for his choice.

The Mumbai Cricket Association's Senior Selection Committee, directed by Salil Ankola and comprised of Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai, Anand Yalvigi, and Arman Jaffer