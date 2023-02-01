Ranji Trophy: With Fractured Wrist Hanuma Vihari Turns Left-Hand Batsman

Feb 01, 2023, 14:47 IST
Hanuma Vihari showed exceptional strength and courage as the Andhra Pradesh star batted with a fractured wrist in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against reigning champions Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Vihari, who suffered a broken wrist after being struck by an Avesh Khan ball, was forced to retire hurt when batting on 16. The nature of Vihari's injury will be found after he was taken for scans.

Andhra Pradesh scored 379 runs after being called into bat, thanks to centuries from Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde. After captain Vihari was injured, Bhui (149) and Shinde (110) anchored Andhra. Vihari got out on July 27.

Meanwhile, netizens applauded Hanuma Vihari for his courage and determination toward the game.

