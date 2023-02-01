Ranji Trophy: With Fractured Wrist Hanuma Vihari Turns Left-Hand Batsman

Hanuma Vihari showed exceptional strength and courage as the Andhra Pradesh star batted with a fractured wrist in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against reigning champions Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Vihari, who suffered a broken wrist after being struck by an Avesh Khan ball, was forced to retire hurt when batting on 16. The nature of Vihari's injury will be found after he was taken for scans.

Andhra Pradesh scored 379 runs after being called into bat, thanks to centuries from Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde. After captain Vihari was injured, Bhui (149) and Shinde (110) anchored Andhra. Vihari got out on July 27.

Meanwhile, netizens applauded Hanuma Vihari for his courage and determination toward the game.

Watch the video here:

Hanuma Vihari one handed batting due to fracture his wrist.#HanumaVihari #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/t9hVDTRMmY — Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 1, 2023

check out netizens' reactions:

The Never Ever - Giving up on Any challenges Make Hanuma Vihari - More Energetic & Brave Cricket - Batting with a Fractured wrist , With using left hand 👏🏻 Take a Bow



Hanuma Vihari ✨🇮🇳🤞🏻 #hanumavihari #India — Cricguy_Ayun (@AniketAyun) February 1, 2023

Also Read: Women’s Premier League: Not Delhi Capitals, This Franchise Has Hired Jhulan Goswami

I bow down to you, Hanuma Vihari 🙌



After fracturing his wrist due to a ferocious delivery from Avesh Khan, Vihari walked off the field



But he has come out now and is batting left-handed for his team.🥺♥️



The warrior 🇮🇳🙌 pic.twitter.com/Evl2Qn5VNh — Rachii_😇 (@Rachitha_1) February 1, 2023

The man who played a crucial part in India's historic win in Gaba. Showing again what he is capable of. It's disappointing that selectors aren't able to notice his intent and calibre. Hanuma Vihari is a warrior on 22 yards. #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/7gEmhdQKtL — Omvesh Upadhyay (@Omvesh_Upadhyay) February 1, 2023

Hanuma vihari's today's gutsy act reminds us of his border gavaskar trophy heroics.



He's got a fractured wrist, but the never give up attitude in him brings him back to fight back. He's batting left handed due to his wrist.



Take a bow, Vihari!#RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/KF8llyW3pO — Apoorv Tamrakar (@ApTamrakar_975) February 1, 2023