Ranji Trophy in Dehradun : Abhimanyu Hits Ton in Abhimanyu Cricket Stadium  

Dehradun: Cricket fans might have no idea that Ranji Trophy will boast of a unique record when the Bengal team played against Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed a century against Uttarakhand on the first day of the Ranji Trophy match. The match was played at the stadium which was built by Abhimanyu’s father Ranganathan Easwaran and named after him.

The Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium is located close to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. Abhimanyu’s father Ranganathan is a Chartered Accountant who started building this stadium here in 2006.

Unfortunately, Ranganathan couldn’t watch his son play at the stadium he built and named after him as he lost a close family friend, Prabhjot Singh.



