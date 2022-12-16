Ranji Trophy 2022: Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction To Son Arjun Tendulkar's Maiden Ton

Arjun Tendulkar made history by scoring a century to begin his Ranji Trophy career. The left-handed batsman, making his first-class debut for Goa, achieved the century mark on the 178th ball he faced. Sachin started his Ranji Trophy career with a tonne 34 years ago. He made his Mumbai debut against Gujarat.

Speaking on Arjun's knock, Sachin Tendulkar said at the Infosys at 40 event, "Arjun has not had a typical upbringing; being the son of a retired cricketer, it is not easy, and that is why, when I resigned and was assisted by the media in Mumbai, my message to them was: let Arjun fall in love with cricket, give him the opportunity."

"Following his performance, you may make a variety of statements. Don't put any pressure on him since my parents never placed any pressure on me. My parents gave me the freedom to go out and express myself without any expectations. It was simply encouragement and support, and how could we improve ourselves, which is what I wanted him to do."

