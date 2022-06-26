Ranji Trophy 2022: Madhya Pradesh Clinch Maiden Title

Madhya Pradesh won their first title on Sunday, upsetting 41-time winners Mumbai by six wickets. Madhya Pradesh needed 108 runs to win the title. Shubham Sharma's 30 and Rajat Patidar's unbroken 30 helped to win the match in the second innings.

Sharma (116), Rajat Patidar (122), and Yash Dubey (133) had made centuries in the first innings. Kumar Kartikeya took four wickets with the ball as Madhya Pradesh knocked Mumbai out for 269 on Day 5. Suved Parkar of Mumbai hit 51 off 58 balls, while Sarfaraz Khan contributed 45, but Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals and was bowled out for 269 in the second innings.

Mumbai had put up a fast batting display in their second innings the day before, reaching 113 for two at stumps after 22 overs.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh took a significant 162-run lead in the first innings thanks to Rajat Patidar's 122 and Saransh Jain's 57. Madhya Pradesh started their innings three wickets behind at 368, with Patidar unbeaten on 67 and skipper Aditya Shrivastava playing at 11. Patidar went on to hit 122 off 219 balls, including 20 fours. Saransh Jain eventually tormented Mumbai bowlers by smashing a fifty. Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan scored 134 runs off 234 balls in the first innings, which was his fourth century in the Ranji Trophy.