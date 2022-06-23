Ranji Trophy 2022 Finals: Look How Fans Reacted After Sarfaraz Khan Smashed Another Century

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy final, Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan is on fire. The right-handed batsman scored his fourth century of the tournament, helping his team recover from a brief middle-order collapse and edge closer to a competitive first-innings total.

He has now scored more than 900 runs this season and hopes to join the 1000 club. Starting day 2 from the overnight score of 248/5, Mumbai made a terrific start and seemed to be in control before Madhy Pradesh stormed back with three fast wickets in the middle overs.

At lunch on day 2, Mumbai was 351 for the loss of eight wickets at the end of the 118th over. Sarfaraz Khan, who was unbeaten 40 on day 1, smashed a century in 190 balls. Currently, he is batting at 114 off 206 balls, including 12 fours and one six.

After scoring three digits in his first Ranji Trophy final, the Mumbai-born cricketer broke down and was seen in tears.

After his back-to-back centuries in the Ranji trophy, fans on social media said that he deserves a place in the Indian cricket team.

Here are fans' reactions:

