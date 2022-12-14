Ranji Trophy 2022: Arjun Tendulkar Hits 100 On Debut Just Like His Father

Arjun Tendulkar made his Ranji Trophy debut on Wednesday (December 14), and struck his first first-class century, following in the footsteps of his father and the famous Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin struck a century on his Ranji Trophy debut against Gujarat in 1988, when he was only 15 years old. Arjun managed to replicate his father 34 years later in a match against Rajasthan at the Goa Cricket Association Academy.

The southpaw batted at No. 7 after SD Lad was dismissed with Goa's total at 196 for the loss of four wickets in 78.1 overs. At the end of Day 1 of the contest, Arjun had batted on four of 15 balls. On Day 2, the left-handed hitter put his best foot forward and reached his half-century without breaking a sweat.

Arjun and Prabhudessai's partnership also surpassed the 200-run mark. At the end of the innings, Arjun scored 112 runs off 195 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes. Arjun moved to Goa earlier this year after not receiving many opportunities for Mumbai cricket.

