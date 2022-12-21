Ramiz Raja Sacked As PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi to Replace Him

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has been sacked as PCB chairman and appointed Najam Sethi as its new CEO. Ramiz Raja, who was appointed in September 2021, was fired by the PCB following Pakistan's 3-0 loss in the just-ended historic Test series. According to reports, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted Sethi's nomination as the next PCB chairman on Wednesday.

England dominated Pakistan in all aspects of the game, winning the series 3-0. Pakistan's management was highly chastised, not just for their on-field performance, but also for delivering bad wickets.

Raja, who was nominated directly by then-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 27, 2021, is the fourth Test player to be appointed chairman, following Ijaz Butt, Javed Burki, and Abdul Hafeez Kardar. It was Raja's second spell with the PCB, following his tenure as CEO from 2003 to 2004.

