Ramatheertham Case Probe Update: Electric Hacksaw Used To Deface Idol

VIZIANAGARAM: CID and police have expedited investigation over the desecration of the Rama idol at Ramatheertham, in Vizianagaram district. The statue was initially found to have been cut off with the help of an electric saw. The same saw was found to have been used in both the incidents of vandalism in Krishna and Rajahmundry districts, said Additional DG, Security, Ravi Shankar Ayyannar. The saw and the idol head were found in the pond at the 400-year old temple premises atop the hillock at Ramatheertham.

A total of 23 cases have been registered. In 10 cases, investigations are underway. He said that they were collecting technical evidence in the investigation and would gather all clues before making arresting the culprits.

Ten to twelve people have been taken into custody so far but it was too early to reveal any names, he stated.

A team of officials led by PV Sunil Kumar Additional Director General of Police-CID, have already commenced investigation at Ramatheertham and started inspection on the call data in the area. Footage from the CC TV cameras are also being checked across various places close to the temple and around it. "We are suspecting that culprits involved in the attack wanted to tarnish the image of the government and create tension and rift between two groups. Neither was there any theft, nor was any ornament missing," he said.

It is reported that the Vizianagaram police have arrested two persons from Visakhapatnam for destroying idols at the temple. A recce was conducted earlier at the temple as well as in two other places, it is reported.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry into the temple desecration case at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district on December 29 following.