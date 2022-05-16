This Rajasthan Royals Player is Zero Achiever With Kohli's Swag

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants last night saw a lot of action, drama and evoked disbelief from cricket enthusiasts. Riyan Parag came in for criticism after he seemed to mock third umpire decision sarcastically by taking the ball closer to the ground. Netizens are trolling this Rajasthan Royals player saying his gesture could prove fatal to his career. Let's have a look at how netizens are trolling Riyan Parag.

#Haydos to Riyan Parag after the catch celebration "I gotta advice for you youngman Cricket is very very long game we all have very long memories, never ever term fate because it comes around quickly"#RRvsLSG #MathewHayden — Harry✈🌎 (@Srihari_08) May 15, 2022

What was that from Riyan Parag?



Wasn’t required at all. — Varnata (@VarnataSingh) May 15, 2022