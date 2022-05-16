This Rajasthan Royals Player is Zero Achiever With Kohli's Swag

May 16, 2022, 08:34 IST
- Sakshi Post

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants last night saw a lot of action, drama and evoked disbelief from cricket enthusiasts. Riyan Parag came in for criticism after he seemed to mock third umpire decision sarcastically by taking the ball closer to the ground. Netizens are trolling this Rajasthan Royals player saying his gesture could prove fatal to his career. Let's have a look at how netizens are trolling Riyan Parag.


Read More:

Tags: 
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag
Advertisement
Back to Top