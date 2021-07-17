Rajasthan Royals Player Gets Hitched: Check Pics

The Indian all-rounder and Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Shivam Dube got married to his girlfriend Anjum Khan on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the newlywed couple shared images of their wedding ceremony.

"We loved with a love which was more than love... And now this is where our forever starts. Just Married... 16-07-2021," the all-rounder wrote on Instagram. After he shared the images, fellow cricketers and fans flooded his timeline with wishes.

On the professional front, Shivam Dube was lastly seen in the IPL season 13 and he will next be seen in the UAE for IPL 2021 phase 2