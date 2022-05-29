Rajasthan Royals or Gujarat Titans, Which Team Will Win IPL 2022 Trophy?

Rajasthan Royals will meet Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29 at 8:00 PM. Now, all the cricket enthusiasts can't wait to see who will win the IPL 2022 final match—will it be IPL inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals or IPL Season 15 new franchise Gujarat titans? Currently, this is the most asked question on Social media handles.

As both the teams have good batting and bowling line-up, it would be difficult to predict which team will win. Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Trent Boult are the star batters and bowlers on the team. In Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shubhamn Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, and Lockie Ferguson will be the top players who can help defeat Rajasthan Royals

Also Read: IPL 2022 GT Vs RR Final Match Prediction and Fans' Favourite

To solve the question of who will win today's match, astrologers have an answer. A few astrologers have predicted that Rajasthan Royals would reach the finals, but their chances are bleak. And the debut team, Gujarat Titans have a higher chance of winning their maiden title.

What do you think guys? Which team would bag the IPL 2022 trophy?