Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer May Play Rescheduled IPL Tournament

On one side, Players from England and New Zealand are busy with their schedules and announced they will not able to play in the rescheduled IPL 2021.

On the other hand, Jofra Archer of England is hoping to play in the Indian Premier League in 2021 if the tournament is rescheduled later this year. On May 4, the league was suspended indefinitely after multiple players and support staff members tested positive for Covid-19. In an emergency meeting, the BCCI and IPL governing councils unanimously agreed to postpone the tournament.

Archer, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals, was unable to participate in the IPL 2021 due to a hand injury. He later underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon in his right hand after a botched attempt to clean his aquarium.

If I did go to India, I will most likely return home early. If the IPL is rescheduled for this year, I hope to be able to attend. "It was a difficult decision not to go to India because it was so unpredictable; I might have gone but I'm not sure how many games I would have played," said Archer.

England and the Rajasthan Royals both backed me up in my decision. Since I've been with the Royals for the past three years, I clearly have a strong friendship. Stokes, too, was injured, I believe due to a fall on his side, and I'm not sure if he'll be ready for the Tests against New Zealand," he added.