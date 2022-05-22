Rajasthan Royals Express Midair Turbulence Fears With Memes

The four teams for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs are confirmed, and the top four teams have already begun their journey to Kolkata for the qualifiers and eliminators.

However, the city has been experiencing violent thunderstorms and gusts of more than 90 kilometers per hour since Saturday, with many injuries reported. While the city of joy is attempting to rebuild, the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) got caught in flying turbulence caused by thunderstorms.

The Royals were on their way to Kolkata from Mumbai, where they were scheduled to play Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The RR official Instagram handle shared a video of the incident and captioned it as "Based on a true story."

The first play-off and eliminator will be held in Kolkata on May 24 and 26, respectively, followed by the second play-off and final in Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29.