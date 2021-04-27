Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye Questions Rationale Behind Spending Crores On IPL Amid COVID Crisis

Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye, who left the IPL in the middle and went back to Australia, wondered if it made sense to spend crores on Conduct IPL when Covid-19 cases were surging in India. He questioned the rationale behind the franchises, governments, and companies spending so much money on a game in times of crisis.

After the hardships that people are facing in hospitals, I'm not willing to play the IPL. I respect other players' views regarding the mega tournament, but everyone doesn't think the same.

"Looking at it from an Indian point of view, how are these companies and franchises spending so much money, and the government, on the IPL when there are people not being able to get accepted into hospital?"

"If sport can continue and be one of those avenues to relieve stress or give a glimmer of hope that the world is OK and there is light at the end of the tunnel, I think it should go ahead," Tye told an Australian cricket website.

He said players (in the IPL) are safe now but at the same time asked: "if it’s going to stay safe".

It is known that Andrew Tye of Rajasthan Royals, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson of Royal Challengers Bangalore left the IPL citing their own problems. Delhi Capitals player Ravichandran Ashwin also left the IPL as his family members tested positive for Covid-19. He said he wanted to stay by his family during these difficult times.