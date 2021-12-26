Rain Could Spoil India Vs South Africa Match at Centurion?

The first Test match between India and South Africa is scheduled today (December 26) at SuperSport Park in Centurion. India won the toss and chose to bat first.

Based on Centurion weather, rain is expected to spoil the game on Day One of the first Test on Sunday. This would be extremely disappointing for fans who have been waiting eagerly for the match.

Although there was some overnight rain, the sun was shining brightly this morning. However, there are some clouds in the sky, and showers are expected in the afternoon. The pitch, from a distance, appears to have a little green tinge. The rain is expected to affect the first Test between India and South Africa, according to the weather forecast.

The team players are motivated and trained under the head coach, Rahul David. If we see the head-to-head record in South Africa, India lost six matches out of seven. The team was ready to break the losing record in South Africa.

