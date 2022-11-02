Rain is Blessing: Funny Memes on Social Media After India Wins

India defeated Bangladesh by five runs by DLS method in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval. This victory not only earned the Indian team two vital points, but it also moved them closer to a semi-final berth.

More crucially, India escaped a scare from Litton Das, who threatened to steal the game away from them with his batting pyrotechnics, which saw Bangladesh cross 50 runs just before the Powerplay overs.

Suryakumar Yadav provided solid assistance for Kohli, scoring a crucial 16-ball 30 before being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. Virat then took over the Indian innings, going on to score another T20I 50. As India concluded at 184/6, he hit an unbeaten 64 runs off 44 balls.

In response, Litton Das went crazy in the Powerplay overs, putting pressure back on India. The Bangladesh Tigers had a comfortable lead of 60/0 after seven overs before a brief weather delay. Bangladesh had to chase a revised target of 151 from 16 overs when play began. However, the pressure seemed to have got the better of the chasing team and it all started to show up when Litton Das needlessly ran himself out attempting a risky second run, and walked back for a 60-ball 27. The Indian bowlers thereafter took wickets at regular intervals, but Bangladesh refused to give up, with Taskin Ahmed and Nurul Hasan fighting till the end.

Here are the best memes from the match:

