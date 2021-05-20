Rahul Dravid Set To Coach Indian Team For Sri Lanka Tour

Rahul Dravid, who is known as 'The Wall' will take over as Team India's new coach. During the Sri Lanka tour, Dravid will be coaching the team. The coaching trio of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, and Vikram Rathour will be in England with the Test team.

This news came before the final team for the Lanka series was announced. Now, it is officially confirmed. "Team India's coaching staff will be in the United Kingdom, and it's best if the young team is led by an experienced cricketer like Dravid, who has worked with nearly all of India's "A" players. The warmth that the kids have with him would be a plus,” the BCCI official said.

As the former captain of Team India, Dravid has a wealth of experience. Dravid is currently the Director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He previously acted as the Indian Team's Batting Consultant during the 2014 England tour.

Dravid had worked closely with the current crop of youngsters in the Indian team at the Under-19 level as well as India's ‘A' team prior to his appointment as NCA head in 2019.