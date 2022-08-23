Rahul Dravid to Miss Asia Cup 2022 Over COVID

Asia cup will commence on August 27 with the opening match against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Ahead of the mega tournament, India has suffered a big blow. It is known that, for the crucial series, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of Asia Cup due to injury.

The latest news is that Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is unlikely to be part of the Asia Cup after testing positive for Covid-19.

It is unclear when Dravid will be able to join the rest of the team as they prepare to depart for the UAE, where they will compete in a continental tournament prior to the T20 World Cup.

Notably, Rahul Dravid did not travel to Zimbabwe for the recently concluded three-match series after the senior selection committee, which included batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, rested him.

Rahul Dravid unlikely to be part of the Asia Cup after testing positive for COVID19. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2022

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standbys: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer

Also Read: Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships: Paralympic Champ Sumit Antil Creates World Record