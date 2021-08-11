Rahul Dravid May Reapply For Post of Head NCA Bengaluru

The BCCI has issued an open call for applicants for the position of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, which is presently held by former India captain Rahul Dravid.

The former India captain's two-year tenure has come to a close, and the BCCI was required to issue a notification under its rules. However, Dravid is expected to reapply for the post

After a successful tour of Sri Lanka recently, the move sparked discussion about Dravid's probable rise to Team India's head coach's position.

The T20I series was won by the Indian B team, while the ODI series was lost. Due to Covid-19 instances in the camp, they were unable to field their top eight players in the past two T20Is.

The current head coach, Ravi Shastri, with his squad of Bharat Arun, bowling coach R. Sridhar, and Vikram Rathour, will finish their term in October-November with the T20 World Cup.

Dravid's tenure began in July 2019. His efforts with the Under-19 and ‘A' sides to develop the supply chain to the senior India squad earned him a lot of acclaims.

The NCA's head of cricket is in charge of all cricket coaching programs as well as the preparation, development, and performance of all cricketers that train there.