Rahul Dravid All Set to Ready Team for T20 World Cup 2022

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India was eliminated in the knockout rounds which was a disappointment for many Indians. India was defeated by Pakistan and New Zealand in the first two matches of the tournament.

The team selection for the last World Cup was widely criticized, and Rahul Dravid wants to make amends this time. This will be Rohit's first big international competition as captain.

Indian coach Rahul Dravid has stressed that the team must be selected for the T20 World Cup as soon as feasible. Dravid stated that the management is attempting to determine their top 18 to 20 players ahead of the competition in order to choose a specific pool of the same.

Rahul Dravid stated that the pool will then be narrowed down to a 15-man World Cup team. Dravid stated that he is unsure whether it would be determined after Ireland or England series, but he wants to make a decision as soon as possible. He also stated that player injuries might probably cause some strange alterations.

"As the event approaches, you want to finalize your squad, or if not, you want to have some contingencies given the sort of environment we live in today." Obviously, you want to select only 15 players for the World Cup, but you need to identify the best 18 to 20 players," Rahul Dravid said

"Obviously, there may be some strange changes due to injuries and factors beyond your control, but we will begin attempting to form the squad as soon as possible."

"Whether it happens in the next series (Ireland) or the series after that (England) is difficult to predict, but we are absolutely seeking to do it as soon as possible."