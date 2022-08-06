Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic to Miss Canadian Open 2022

Canadian ATP Masters 1000 event main draw is on the 8th of August and the doubles and single final matches are on August 14. Great Tennis starts will miss the Canadian Open in Montreal ahead of the US Open.

Both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic withdrew from the competition this week, for different reasons.

Nadal tweeted that he would not be travelling to Canada because of the abdominal issue that forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon before his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios.

Desde los días de vacaciones y mi posterior reincorporación a los entrenamientos todo ha ido bien estas semanas. Hace cuatro días que empecé también a entrenar el servicio y ayer, tras el entrenamiento, tuve una pequeña molestia que hoy seguía ahí. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Djokovic is still barred from entering Canada because he has not been immunised against COVID-19.

He has won his fourth Wimbledon final in a row, but the Serbian has already missed many events this year due to his refusal to be vaccinated, including the Indian Wells Masters, the Miami Open, and the Australian Open.

While Djokovic will not compete in Canada, he hopes to return to the United States for the US Open in late August.

Djokovic won the Canadian Open four times in his career 2007, 2011, 2012, and 2016, while Nadal won five times in his career: 2005, 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2019.