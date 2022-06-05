Rafael Nadal Beats Casper Ruud to Win French Open 2022 Men's Singles at Roland Garros

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to win the men's singles final and clinch his 14th title at Roland Garros and his 22nd grand slam title on Sunday at the Court Philip- Chatrier.

Nadal extended his perfect run in the Roland Garros finals and won his 14th French Open championship. Nadal also became the French Open's oldest winner.

Nadal won the opening set 6-3, breaking Ruud's serve twice. The Norwegian managed to break Nadal once, but his terrible first serve caused him to finish second. In the third set, Nadal reset the clock and won without dropping a game.

